Nandita Sinha: Myntra's CEO is a rare combination of intelligence, grit and empathy

Can an epilogue be the prologue of a book? Can the closing credit, which usually rolls at the end of a movie, be the opening credit? Can a vote of thanks be delivered even if one doesn’t get an award? Nandita Sinha thinks so. And this is what makes her an exception.
Let’s start with the first quality that makes her the odd one out. The chief executive officer (CEO) of Flipkart-owned fashion platform Myntra is aware that this writer is interviewing her for the W-Power special issue of Forbes India, but she doesn’t paint her interview with the gender brush.
(This story appears in the 22 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)