Meghana Narayan: The millet mom

Meghana Narayan was nine when she first learnt to swim, mainly as a survival skill. At 22, she had more than 400 national gold medals to her credit, and represented India at the Asian Games. But even back then, the nudge was clear. “You should keep doing this, but around a point, there will be a second career to build,” she recalls. “We would joke about how the boys would get the jobs with the swimming federation, and those weren’t things that would ever even come to us.”
(This story appears in the 22 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)