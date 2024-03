Rajiv Bajaj offers the candle to Sanjiv Bajaj to light a diya before announcing the launch of Bajaj Beyond, a CSR initiative committing Rs5,000 crore in five years, impacting around two crore people with a focus on skilling. Seen here are other Bajaj family members including Shekhar Bajaj and Niraj Bajaj on March 22, 2024, in Pune, India.

Image: Anirudha Karmarkar For Forbes India