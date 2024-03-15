Ananya Tripathi: From coder to real estate queen

Ananya Tripathi, an Army officer’s daughter, frequently shifted schools. This, she believes, made her adaptable and has held her in good stead. An engineering degree from the Army Institute of Technology in Pune resulted in her first job at TCS and her first career switch.
“I realised I didn’t want to be a coder all my life. I was looking for a holistic understanding of businesses,” she says. And so, an MBA from IIM-Kozhikode beckoned. At the recruitment stage, McKinsey wouldn’t visit their campus. Instead it would ask for students from the lesser-known IIMs to visit their Mumbai office. Tripathi was the only one to be selected that year, in part because she wasn’t expecting anything and was more authentic in her answers. She still remembers her celebratory dinner at the Zodiac Grill at the Taj, where McKinsey had put her up.