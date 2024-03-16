From Forbes India Leadership Awards' winners to India's semiconductor dreams, here are our top reads of the week

1) CEO of the yearIn 2020, a year or so before sustainability became a buzzword, Tata Power had already taken its bold step. The company targeted to become net zero by 2050. Importantly, it decided not to add more conventional [read coal-based] power capacity. This was at a time when sustainability had yet to come into the mainstream. ESG investing was still in its infancy. In an announcement later, Tata Power advanced its net zero timeline to 2045. Under Praveer Sinha, CEO and managing director of Tata Power, the company has aimed to significantly enhance its renewables capacity by 2030 and position itself for a net-zero world. Meet our Forbes India Leadership Awards winner for CEO of the year.