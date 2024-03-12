Uday Kotak: Going beyond the bank to shape India's financial sector

Uday Kotak sits at his family office, USK Capital, in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex, where construction activity continues in the landscape unabated. It is reflective of the fact that India’s celebrated billionaire banker—who successfully founded and built Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB), India’s fourth-largest bank by market capitalisation in just over two decades—has an “open” canvas in his new journey.
Kotak stepped down as the bank’s managing director and CEO on September 1, 2023, though he remains on its board as a director. He is now looking forward to wanting to add more towards building India’s financial sector through policy, and promoting talent and opportunities, he tells Forbes India.
(This story appears in the 08 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)