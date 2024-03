Y

World’s most expensive shoes

World’s most expensive shoes Price (in million dollars USD) Moonstar Shoes by Antonio Vietri 19.9 Jada Dubai and Passion Jewellers Passion Diamond shoes 17 Debbie Wingham heels 15.1 Shoes thrown at President George W Bush 10 Harry Winston Ruby slippers 3 Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth heels 3 Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Sneakers 2.2 Stuart Weitzman Cinderella Slippers 2 Tanzanite Heels 2 Tom Ford Custom by Jason Arasheben 2

Moonstar Shoes by Antonio Vietri

Jada Dubai and Passion Jewellers Passion Diamond shoes

Debbie Wingham heels

Shoes thrown at President George W. Bush

Harry Winston Ruby slippers

Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth heels

Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Sneakers

Stuart Weitzman Cinderella Slippers

Tanzanite Heels

Tom Ford Custom by Jason Arasheben

ou wouldn't believe the price tags of some of the most expensive shoes in the world. Safe to say, some people take adorning their feet very seriously. From solid gold heels to diamond-studded slippers, these luxurious footwear are more than just stylish—they redefine luxury.Let’s take a gander at the world’s most expensive shoes and their prices.But why are these the costliest shoes in the world?Let’s see what makes these the most expensive shoes in the world:The "Moon Star Shoes” are the most expensive shoes in the world. They were showcased in 2019 during the MIDE (Made in Italy, Designed in Emirates) Fashion Week, held on a yacht in Dubai. The heels of the shoes are made from solid gold and decorated with 30 carats of diamonds. Additionally, these shoes incorporate an exceptional and rare material - a piece of a meteorite from Argentina, dating back to 1576, which adds to their exclusivity and high value. Antonio Vietri is not new to creating high-value footwear. In 2017, he crafted the world's first 24k gold shoes. The Moon Star Shoes, in particular, are a tribute to Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.The "Passion Diamond Shoes", a brainchild of Maria Majari, co-founder of Jada Dubai, and Hemant Karamchandani, CEO of Passion Jewelers, represent a pinnacle of luxury in footwear. The reason for their high price tag is the lavish materials used in their construction: they are made from real gold and adorned with nearly 240 diamonds, including two standout 15-carat D-flawless diamonds prominently featured at the toe. The shoes were first displayed at the Burj Al Arab, the only 7-star hotel in the world The Debbie Wingham high heels, unveiled in 2017, are among the costliest shoes in the world. British designer Debbie Wingham, known for her luxurious creations , designed these shoes in collaboration with Chris Campbell, a contemporary artist from Florida. An unnamed family in Dubai commissioned the shoes as a unique piece of diamond art for a birthday gift.These heels are adorned with rare and valuable gemstones, including 3-carat pink and 1-carat blue diamonds. Additionally, the shoes feature four 3-carat diamonds and 1,000 pointer diamonds, all set in platinum. The attention to detail extends to every part of the shoe: the zippers and plaque underneath are made from solid gold, the stitching is done with 18-carat gold thread, and the leather coating is painted in 24-carat gold paint. The shoes also feature a rose gold accent and a leather Iranian jasmine flower at the centre.The incident where Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoes at President George W. Bush during a press conference in Baghdad on December 14, 2008, is a notable moment in modern history. Al-Zaidi's action was a symbolic protest against the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003. He shouted, "This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog!" as he threw his shoes. President Bush managed to duck and avoid being hit by the shoes.In the Arab world, many viewed al-Zaidi as a hero for his protest against President Bush. In Tikrit, Iraq, a 3-metre copper statue was briefly erected to honour his action. Al-Zaidi was also named one of the world's most powerful Arabs and received a bravery award from a Libyan charity. However, Al-Zaidi had to serve six months in prison for assaulting a visiting head of state. He expressed no regrets for his action, seeing it as a stand against what he perceived as the wrongdoings of the Bush administration.The incident also inspired several online shoe-throwing games and led to a surge in sales for the Turkish company believed to have made the shoes, with orders for 300,000 pairs received in one week.The Harry Winston Ruby Slippers, created in 1989, are a tribute to the 50th anniversary of "The Wizard of Oz ." Differing from the original ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in the film, which were adorned with red sequins, the Harry Winston version features an extraordinary 1,350 carats of rubies and 50 carats of diamonds. This creation required two months to place 4,600 rubies on the slippers.The Stuart Weitzman Rita Hayworth Heels are among the most expensive shoes, created by renowned American shoe designer Stuart Weitzman . These heels are named after the iconic Hollywood actress Rita Hayworth, known for her roles in films such as "Gilda" and as a popular pinup for WWII GIs. These heels feature a pair of earrings that belonged to Rita Hayworth herself. The Rita Hayworth Heels belong to Princess Yasmin Aga Khan, Rita Hayworth's daughter, who is recognised for her work in Alzheimer's awareness.In 1998, Michael Jordan wore a pair of iconic black and red Air Jordan 13 sneakers during Game 2 of his final NBA championship. These sneakers became the most expensive ever sold at an auction, fetching $2.2 million at Sotheby's in New York . The sneakers are significant as they were worn during what is often referred to as "The Last Dance," Jordan's farewell season with the Chicago Bulls, which is also the title of a popular ESPN and Netflix documentary about that seasonThe Stuart Weitzman Cinderella Slippers, one of the world’s most expensive shoes , were famously worn by country singer Alison Krauss at the 2004 Oscars. These slippers feature fine Italian leather and are adorned with 565 Kwiat diamonds. The highlight of the design is a rare 5-carat amaretto diamond, which alone is valued at over $1 million. The design of the shoe includes a clear 4-inch stiletto heel, a thoughtful choice meant to make the structure of the shoe "disappear”. Stuart Weitzman’s Cinderella Slippers create a "Cinderella moment" for anyone who wears them.The Stuart Weitzman Tanzanite Heels stand as one of the most expensive shoes in the world. These heels were created in collaboration with Eddie Le Vian of the prestigious Le Vian Jewelry. The design features straps adorned with 185 carats of tanzanite and 28 carats of diamonds. The heels measure 4.5 inches and are encrusted with 595 carats of Kwiat diamonds set in platinum.The Tom Ford Custom shoes by Jason Arasheben were custom-made for Nick Cannon, primarily known for his hosting role on "America's Got Talent". These shoes were customised under the skilled hands of Jason Arasheben, the founder of Jason of Beverly Hills, a well-known jeweller for celebrities. The customisation involved embedding the shoes with over 14,000 full-cut round white diamonds set onto white gold, totaling an impressive 340 carats. This process took over 2,000 hours of labour and almost a year to complete.