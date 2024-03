The top 10 most expensive houses in the world

S

Most expensive houses in the world

House Location Price (in millions USD) Buckingham Palace London, United Kingdom 4,900 Antilia Mumbai, India 2,000 Villa Leopolda French Riviera, France 750 Villa Les Cedres Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France 450 Les Palais Bulles Cannes, France 420 The Odeon Tower Penthouse Monaco 330 Four Fairfield Pond New York, United States of America 250 18-19 Kensington Gardens London, England 222 Beyonce & Jay-Z Malibu Mansion Malibu, United States of America 200 Ellison Estate California, United States of America 200

Buckingham Palace

Antilia

Villa Leopolda

Villa Les Cedres

Les Palais Bulles

The Odeon Tower Penthouse

Four Fairfield Pond

18-19 Kensington Gardens

Beyonce & Jay-Z Malibu Mansion

Ellison Estate

ome properties transcend the ordinary, showcasing unparalleled opulence and architectural grandeur. In this blog, let’s look at the most expensive houses in the world, where price tags reach astonishing heights. From historic royal residences to modern architectural marvels, these homes offer a glimpse into the lifestyles of the world's wealthiest individuals Without further ado, let’s look at the list of the most expensive houses in the world and their price tags:A deeper insight into the world’s most expensive housesLet’s look at what makes these the most expensive properties in the world. Buckingham Palace is the world's most expensive house. Serving as the British monarch's official residence and administrative headquarters, it has been a symbol of British monarchy and prestige for centuries.Originally constructed in 1703, the palace underwent several renovations and expansions through the years, culminating in its current neoclassical grandeur. The palace features landscaped gardens and the famous balcony where the royal family makes public appearances on special occasions. It boasts opulent state rooms, an impressive art collection, and lavish ceremonial spaces. It is also a popular tourist attraction where visitors can witness the Changing of the Guard ceremony and explore the history and heritage of the British monarchy.Antilia, a 27-story skyscraper in Mumbai, India, is considered one of the most expensive properties in the world. Owned by Mukesh Ambani, one of India's wealthiest individuals , this modern architectural marvel features luxury amenities, including three helipads, a 168-car garage, multiple swimming pools, a theatre, and a snow room. The top four levels are dedicated to energy-saving hanging gardens.The skyscraper extends over 400,000 square feet and stands at 568 feet in height. Its unique design incorporates the lotus and sun motifs using high-end materials like crystals, marble, and mother-of-pearl. Antilia has been a subject of public debate due to its stark contrast with the surrounding area's poverty.Situated on the French Riviera in Villefranche-sur-Mer , Villa Leopolda is a historic and opulent villa with a rich history. Originally owned by King Leopold II of Belgium, the villa was built for his mistress, Caroline Lacroix, and later served as a military hospital during World War I. In the 1920s, American architect Ogden Codman Jr. transformed it into a Neo-Palladian masterpiece. Today, the villa is known for its museum-like artwork, opulent interiors designed by Renzo Mongiardino and Mica Ertegün, and its sprawling 50-acre grounds offering breathtaking Mediterranean views. Villa Les Cèdres , situated on the French Riviera, is a historical and luxurious estate with a rich history. Built in 1830, it was acquired in 1904 by King Leopold II of Belgium, notorious for his wealth generated from the Congo. He renovated the villa and named it "Les Cèdres."The 18,000-square-foot villa features 14 bedrooms, a grand library with rare books, and a ballroom. The property has passed through various notable owners, including the Marnier-Lapostolle family, creators of the Grand Marnier liqueur, and was later acquired by Italian distiller Davide Campari-Milano.Also known as the "Bubble Palace," Les Palais Bulles is one of the most expensive houses in the world. It is located in Théoule-sur-Mer, near Cannes, France. Designed by Hungarian architect Antti Lovag and completed in 1989, the palace was initially built for French industrialist Pierre Bernard. It was later bought by renowned fashion designer Pierre Cardin as a holiday home. The residence features a futuristic, bubble-like design with interconnected rooms, terraces, and panoramic sea views.The 1,200-square-metre residence comprises a reception hall, a panoramic lounge, an open-air amphitheatre with 500 seats, 10 bedrooms, and multiple swimming pools and waterfalls. Each room, including the 11 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms, has been individually decorated by various artists, adding to the unique and artistic nature of the property. The Palais Bulles embodies Lovag's vision of a harmony between living spaces and nature.Situated in Monaco, the Odeon Tower Penthouse is a luxurious apartment offering breathtaking views of the Mediterranean and the city. Also known as Tour Odéon, it was constructed between 2009 and 2015. This skyscraper, which covers 3,500 square metres over five floors, is 170 metres high and has a private elevator, a 500-seat open-air amphitheatre, and multiple luxurious amenities, including a rooftop pool and a private cinema. However, the tower has been criticised for its impact on the cityscape, including issues with cast shadows and real estate values in the adjacent French city of Beausoleil​.Four Fairfield Pond, located in the Hamptons on Long Island, New York, is one of the world’s most expensive houses. Built in 2003, this lavish estate spans approximately 110,000 square feet, with the main house alone covering around 64,000 square feet. It features 29 bedrooms and 39 bathrooms. The property belongs to Ira Rennert, a financier known for his work in the junk bond market. It includes luxurious amenities such as a bowling alley, tennis court, and multiple swimming pools.18-19 Kensington Gardens is a prestigious address located in Kensington, London. This exclusive street, known as "Billionaires Row," is renowned for housing some of the most expensive properties in the world. The street has been home to numerous diplomatic missions, as well as private residents of considerable wealth. The buildings on this street are a mix of Italianate and Queen Anne styles. The street itself was initially built in the 1840s on part of the grounds of Kensington Palace.Beyoncé and Jay-Z, two of the biggest names in the music industry, are no strangers to luxury. Their Malibu mansion is one of the world’s most expensive houses. The mansion blends contemporary design and natural elements. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows and open spaces flood the interior with natural light and provide views of the Pacific Ocean. The design ethos is environmentally conscious, featuring sustainable materials and energy-efficient technology. Neutral colour palettes and clean lines dominate the aesthetic. The mansion also boasts a state-of-the-art kitchen equipped with the latest culinary gadgets.Owned by Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corporation, this sprawling estate is located in Woodside, California. It is renowned for its impressive Japanese-themed design. The expansive estate features multiple buildings, gardens, and other luxurious amenities. Its Japanese-inspired design elements create a serene and aesthetically pleasing environment. The property encompasses multiple residences, a man-made lake, and extensive Japanese-style gardens.