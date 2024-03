Paddy Upton has the 2011 cricket World Cup title and the confidence of a number of elite athletes in his bag. Virat Kohli has credited Upton with helping him find perspective through a prolonged bad patch. Hockey India, too, had roped him in to work with the men's team ahead of the Champions Trophy and the Asian Games. In this episode, the acclaimed mental conditioning coach talks about how top sportspersons can deal with failure and why leadership must not be a dictatorship