A Japanese torpedo, an Indian cyclotron and Jahnavi Phalkey's journey in science history

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
216 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Jahnavi Phalkey, founding director of the Science Gallery Bengaluru, talks about how she got to be a historian of science and technology. Phalkey, who recently won the Infosys Prize for 2023 in the humanities category, also talks about the interplay of various factors that have influenced scientific research in India, and her aspiration that the Science Gallery should become a welcoming space for young people to explore whatever fascinates them, be it math, gaming, or theatre, free of expectations

