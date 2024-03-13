Padma Shri Ashok Jhunjhunwala: The deep tech doyen





At one point, very early on after he came back from the US, Ashok Jhunjhunwala had thought he might need to get into politics to bring about the kind of changes he wanted to see in India. More than 40 years ago, it was an India where getting a telephone connection took years, with a waiting list of millions.



It was a good thing for India’s future deep-tech ecosystem that he quickly abandoned that idea, and instead joined the electrical engineering faculty at the IIT-Madras. He’s a graduate of IIT-Kanpur, with a PhD from America’s University of Maine.





(This story appears in the 08 March, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)