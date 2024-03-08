In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai



Harsh Mariwala presented Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, with the Institution Builder Award.





Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India, makes an opening address.





Uday Kotak presents a keynote on the 'Future of Finance.'





Filmmaker Karan Johar speaks on the 'New Order of Cinema' at a fireside chat moderated by Palki Sharma.





Filmmaker Karan Johar is presented with the Icon of Excellence Award by Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.





Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies, is presented the Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Padma Shri Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT-Madras Research Park.





Sunil Vachani addresses the audience after receiving the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 for Entrepreneur of the Year. He expressed gratitude towards the 27,000-strong Dixon family for their contribution.





Yashas Karanam, COO of Bellatrix Aerospace, is presented with the Emerging Innovator award by Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala.





Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., is presented with the Turnaround Star award by Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala.





Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President IIT-Madras Research Park, speaks of creating eco-systems to enable cutting-edge tech innovation.





Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala is presented with the Eco-system Enabler Award by Ashok Vaswani, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.





A panel comprising Sashank Rishyasringa, co-founder and CEO of Axio; Rishi Das, co-founder of Indiqube; and Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies, spoke on 'Leadership in the Time of Disruption', moderated by Forbes India's Manu Balachandran.





Rashesh Desai, MD and the Wagh Bakri Tea Group are presented with the Regional Goliath Award by Kunal Bahl, co-founder, Titan Capital and Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global.



Harsh Jain, co-founder & COO, Groww is presented with Promising Startup Award by Kunal Bahl, co-founder, Titan Capital and Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global.





Varun and Ghazal Alagh, co-founders, Mamaearth are presented the Startup Value Creator Award by Kunal Bahl, cofounder, Titan Capital and Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global.





Swades Foundation's Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala are presented with the Grassroot Philanthropist Award by Kunal Bahl, cofounder, Titan Capital and Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global.





Swades Foundation's Ronnie Screwvala speaks about lifting up the aspirational Indians and creating a significant impact with philanthropic efforts, while co-founder Zarina looks on.



Abhay Singh and Amit Kumar of Eeki Foods are presented with the Emerging Climate Warrior Award by Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus, and Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri.





Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement & JSW Paints, is presented with the Gen-Next Entrepreneur Award by Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus, and Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri.





Accepting his award, Parth Jindal said, "Awards like these push us winners, nominees to strive harder and to do more going forward."





Andrew Holland and Angelo George presented Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power, with the CEO of the Year Award.





In his acceptance speech, Praveer Sinha credited 22,000 Tata Power employees with working for the people every day.





Actor Shahid Kapoor talks about an actor's dilemma with choice-making between cinema and OTT platforms in a fireside chat with Forbes India's Kunal Purandare.





Actor Shahid Kapoor is presented with the Icon of Excellence Award by Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth.





Compering the flow of events at the Forbes India Leadership Awards, Presenter Sonia Shenoy offers a vote of thanks.