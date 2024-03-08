Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
W Power 2024
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. News
  4. In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai

The Grand Hyatt Mumbai's ballroom glittered with industry icons and entrepreneurial innovators at the presentation of the 13th edition of Forbes India Leadership Awards, enlivened by fireside chats with Bollywood celebrities. Get a glimpse of the show flow, in pictures

By Forbes India Photo Team
Published: Mar 8, 2024 05:40:21 PM IST
Updated: Mar 8, 2024 06:22:19 PM IST

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in MumbaiAll images by Forbes India Photo Team
Harsh Mariwala presented Uday Kotak, Founder and Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, with the Institution Builder Award.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Brian Carvalho, Editor, Forbes India, makes an opening address.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Uday Kotak presents a keynote on the 'Future of Finance.' 

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Filmmaker Karan Johar speaks on the 'New Order of Cinema' at a fireside chat moderated by Palki Sharma.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Filmmaker Karan Johar is presented with the Icon of Excellence Award by Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Amit Kamat, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies, is presented the Entrepreneur of the Year Award by Padma Shri Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President, IIT-Madras Research Park.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Sunil Vachani addresses the audience after receiving the Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 for Entrepreneur of the Year. He expressed gratitude towards the 27,000-strong Dixon family for their contribution.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Yashas Karanam, COO of Bellatrix Aerospace, is presented with the Emerging Innovator award by Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., is presented with the Turnaround Star award by Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, President IIT-Madras Research Park, speaks of creating eco-systems to enable cutting-edge tech innovation.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala is presented with the Eco-system Enabler Award by Ashok Vaswani, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
A panel comprising Sashank Rishyasringa, co-founder and CEO of Axio; Rishi Das, co-founder of Indiqube; and Sunil Vachani, Executive Chairman of Dixon Technologies, spoke on 'Leadership in the Time of Disruption', moderated by Forbes India's Manu Balachandran.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Rashesh Desai, MD and the Wagh Bakri Tea Group are presented with the Regional Goliath Award by Kunal Bahl, co-founder, Titan Capital and Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in MumbaiHarsh Jain, co-founder & COO, Groww is presented with Promising Startup Award by Kunal Bahl, co-founder, Titan Capital and Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global.


In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in MumbaiVarun and Ghazal Alagh, co-founders, Mamaearth are presented the Startup Value Creator Award by Kunal Bahl, cofounder, Titan Capital and Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global.


In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in MumbaiSwades Foundation's Zarina and Ronnie Screwvala are presented with the Grassroot Philanthropist Award by Kunal Bahl, cofounder, Titan Capital and Shankar Sharma, founder of Gquant Investec & First Global.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Swades Foundation's Ronnie Screwvala speaks about lifting up the aspirational Indians and creating a significant impact with philanthropic efforts, while co-founder Zarina looks on.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in MumbaiAbhay Singh and Amit Kumar of Eeki Foods are presented with the Emerging Climate Warrior Award by Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus, and Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Parth Jindal, MD of JSW Cement & JSW Paints, is presented with the Gen-Next Entrepreneur Award by Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus, and Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Accepting his award, Parth Jindal said, "Awards like these push us winners, nominees to strive harder and to do more going forward."

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Andrew Holland and Angelo George presented Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power, with the CEO of the Year Award.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
In his acceptance speech, Praveer Sinha credited 22,000 Tata Power employees with working for the people every day.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Actor Shahid Kapoor talks about an actor's dilemma with choice-making between cinema and OTT platforms in a fireside chat with Forbes India's Kunal Purandare.

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Actor Shahid Kapoor is presented with the Icon of Excellence Award by Ghazal Alagh, co-founder, Mamaearth. 

In Photos: Winners at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2024 in Mumbai
Compering the flow of events at the Forbes India Leadership Awards, Presenter Sonia Shenoy offers a vote of thanks.


Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
What's the most obnoxious thing someone has said to you about your work and gender?