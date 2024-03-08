Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Rajdarbar Realty's Radheecka Rakesh Garg: A beacon of female empowerment in India's real estate

Rajdarbar Realty's Radheecka Rakesh Garg is pioneering female empowerment in India's real estate landscape

BRAND CONNECT | PAID POST
Published: Mar 8, 2024 05:18:34 PM IST
Updated: Mar 9, 2024 12:32:54 AM IST

The mere mention of real estate brings to mind a picture of a construction site with a man standing tall in the foreground. That has been the narrative for centuries in India; however, times have changed, and so has the narrative. In the otherwise male-dominated industry, over time, women have taken over the reins. From space to corporate, media to fashion, and now real estate, female leaders are leading the high-commanding chairs. Rajdarbar Realty's Radheecka Rakesh Garg stands as a prominent figure in the real estate sector in India, symbolising female empowerment and leadership.

The emergence of women's participation in the real estate sector indicates a significant societal shift India has witnessed. From property development to brokerage and management, women are breaking barriers and leaving an indelible mark in the Indian real estate sector. Women like Radheecka Rakesh Garg are reshaping the landscape, bringing diverse perspectives and innovative approaches to the table.

We are not talking about just spurring up a corner, but women have established strategic vision and assumed leadership roles with finesse. Their contribution has proven to be instrumental in reshaping the narrative of the real estate sector in India. Women’s prowess has come to symbolise the increasing recognition of female talent and expertise in the sector.

Rajdarbar Realty Limited - a leading real estate player in India

Radheecka not only serves as a role model and inspiration for aspiring female professionals in the sector of real estate, but her success has challenged stereotypes and demonstrated women’s potential to excel in high-stakes environments.

India is entering a new era of economic growth, backed by the real estate sector, which is a prominent contributor to the country’s GDP and the second-largest employer. The sector currently hosts 23% of women in prominent positions, and the number continues to increase. Their inclusion in the real estate sector is not only a matter of equity but also a strategic outlook that promises to unlock untapped potential and bring transformation in the sector.

Besides, the various government initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality and women's empowerment being given much-needed impetus to women's participation in real estate. The biggest example is the implementation of policies such as the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act of 2016, mandating the representation of women in real estate regulatory authorities. Such steps have further played the perfect catalyst in creating avenues for women to actively engage in decision-making processes within the sector.

Rajdarbar Realty recognises the transformative potential of female representation in real estate and is committed to promoting inclusivity within the organisation. The Group has implemented various initiatives aimed at empowering women and providing them with equal opportunities to excel in their careers. Moreover, it actively seeks out women’s ability to contribute to vital activities like design and innovation, further amplifying their voices and contributions within the broader real estate ecosystem.

Through her work at Rajdarbar Realty, Radheecka Rakesh Garg exemplifies the positive impact women can make in the real estate sector. Her achievements and contributions toward gender equality in the workplace prove that women can lead with distinction in sectors across the board. Her contribution as a significant player in the Indian real estate market highlights the increasing participation and influence of women in industries that are traditionally dominated by men.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.

