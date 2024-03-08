Sections
What's the most obnoxious thing someone has said to you about your work and gender?
What's the most obnoxious thing someone has said to you about your work and gender?
Good girls don't... Forbes India's W-Power 2024 listees recount the things that women entrepreneurs often hear
By:
Forbes India
Published:
Mar 8, 2024
