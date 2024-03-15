Explained: The Model Code of Conduct

As the two newly appointed election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, take charge, the Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for the general elections 2024 and assembly elections in some states on March 16. The announcement of election schedules will bring into force the Model Code of Conduct, which will be in effect until the announcement of election results.
The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines by the Election Commission of India for political parties and candidates to maintain decorum in their campaigning. If the Election Commission finds a party or candidate in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, it can take measures from issuing a warning to ordering an FIR against the concerned party or candidate.