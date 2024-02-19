How steely resolve shaped up Spriha Biswas' path

Spriha Biswas | 29
Chief product officer and head of marketing, Augnito
Spriha Biswas is a picture of contrast. She was a national topper in ICSE Class 10 boards in 2011. A self-taught programmer and coder, the girl from the Steel City of Jamshedpur started making products at 15, and won over 150 competitions in painting, writing and debates. She then made it to IIT-Bombay with an all-India rank of 1,720, and after two years of studying metallurgy, the engineering undergrad dropped out. “I had two choices,” says Biswas, 29, who didn’t want an IIT tag for the sake of it. A degree in metallurgy was coming at a price of ignoring her passion and interest in designing and building products. “I could have completed my IIT and ended up being an average engineer,” she says.
(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)