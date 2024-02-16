Shreyans Chopra: On the path to build an industry-defining company

Shreyans Chopra | 29
Founder and CEO, Mstack
Chemical ChangeThe furious clanking of keyboard was a sign of acute desperation by a failed musician from Ahmedabad. “I am not a CA final ranker,” was the subject line of Shreyans Chopra’s message which was mailed to the India head of BCG and McKinsey. Born into a family of businessmen—his father used to trade in aluminium, and his extended family and relatives dabbled in small-scale manufacturing—Chopra went on to become a chartered accountant. Since there were two IITians in the house—his elder brother and sister—Chopra’s father wanted his youngest son to be a CA. “That’s how typical Marwadi families take decisions on education,” quips Chopra, who interned with Deloitte and CA firm GK Choksi, but strummed a different chord by deciding to be a music entrepreneur.
(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)