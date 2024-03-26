NPCI's Praveena Rai: Shaping India's payments landscape

Praveena Rai, 54, has significantly contributed in shaping India’s digital payments landscape. In her current role as National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) chief operating officer, she is responsible for promoting the growth of NPCI’s products and introducing new use cases for its flagship products such as UPI and RuPay. The veteran banker, with over three decades of experience, joined NPCI in 2019 after professional stints at Citi Bank, HSBC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
