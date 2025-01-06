Sector-specific funds: The right fit for early-stage founders

Until a few years ago, one would have never imagined a large sleep-focussed industry with brands created around smart mattresses, beds, pillows, and other sleep-related amenities. For that matter, the audio accessories industry with global giants like BOSE or JBL could have never apprehended a home-grown Indian brand not only disrupting the industry with its style-led audio wearables but also eventually emerging among the top 5 audio accessory brands globally.

What made these seemingly impossible scenarios possible was India’s vibrant investment community, especially the sector-specific funds. They have played a strong role in not only financing but also nurturing and guiding these brands to emerge as category growers and disruptors. Startup brands with innovative products or service propositions are fuelled by the invaluable expertise and networks that these funds are able to offer well beyond the value of the initial cheque.

Sector-specific funds offer deeper expertise within the chosen industry segment. Having worked with different brands within the segment, the funds develop a playbook that further feeds into the thesis-based model for due diligence. This not only makes the due diligence process straight-forward, time efficient, but also delivers some sound business advice for the owners irrespective of the final funding outcome.

Choosing an early-stage sector-specific fund house can be an important strategic move for a startup and could define its future trajectory. With access to a vast pool of experience, these investors often bring valuable mentorship, industry connections, benchmarks, playbooks and other value propositions to the table.

For a new brand entering the market, keeping costs low is critical, however, it remains equally important for them to acquire the best marketing, distribution and operational skills. Building communities, networks and advocates remains another important step towards truly unleashing the potential of the new venture. This is where the fund can help the founder by sharing their extensive knowledge, network and experience within the chosen sector.