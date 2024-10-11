'NH7 Weekender looks forward to breaking new ground with new sponsor—The House of McDowell's Soda'

The annual music and comedy festival gets a new partner for its 15th year, ending an over-a-decade-long association with Bacardi. Tej Brar of Nodwin Gaming and Varun Koorichh of Diageo India speak about fostering meaningful connections and creating memorable moments, and why they see this as a long-term partnership
NH7 Weekender, a multi-genre, multi-city annual music and comedy festival, will be held on December 14 and 15 in Pune. Now in its 15th year, it has a new sponsor—The House of McDowell’s Soda. Since its inception in 2000, Bacardi had been the title sponsor for the event. Nodwin Gaming bought NH7 Weekender in 2021, while McDowell’s No 1 Soda is Diageo’s flagship brand.
Tej Brar, head of festivals, Nodwin Gaming, and Varun Koorichh, vice president and portfolio head, marketing, Diageo India, speak with Forbes India about their joint vision for the festival, the values that they share and a long-term commitment to celebrate friendship. Edited excerpts: