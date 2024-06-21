Universal Music Group looks to expand footprint in India

Adam Granite, CEO, Africa, Middle East and Asia, on propelling the non-film category, cross-cultural collaborations and driving growth
The Universal Music Group (UMG) recently announced growth strategies for its expansion plans in India. In India, UMG is looking to acquire companies across the music ecosystem, including labels and catalogues. With an artiste-first approach, the multinational music corporation remains one of the few music companies with presence in India that is entirely focussed on the non-film category.