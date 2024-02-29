Aditi Saigal aka Dot: Winning with words and melody

Aditi Saigal aka DOT | 25
Musician, actor
As far as Aditi Saigal, or Dot—as she is popularly known—can remember, music has always been a part of her life. Daughter of rock musician Amit Saigal and actor Shena Gamat, she remembers dancing around her home in Delhi to the beats of jazz. An avid learner of various musical instruments in school, she was particularly interested in playing the piano. She has been singing and writing songs since she was a teenager. She attended the Woodstock School for its music department, and then the University of Bangor in the UK for a bachelor’s degree in music and creative writing.
