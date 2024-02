Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani served the villagers during Anna Seva on February 28, 2024, at Jogwad, Jamnagar, Gujarat. About 51,000 villagers were served traditional Gujarati food. Pre-wedding festivities have begun for the nuptials of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, and stars like Salman Khan, Rihanna, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt have arrived for celebrations.