Vishnu Acharya: The deal maker

Vishnu Acharya | 29
Head of strategy and M&A/ investments, Razorpay
Vishnu Acharya, 29, currently heads corporate strategy and M&A at Razorpay. He claims to have closed deals worth $200 million across over 12 acquisitions while expanding Razorpay’s business in new areas and new markets. “I lead business strategy and integration of acquired companies spanning over 1,200 employees, and I partner with over 20 portfolio founders and sit on boards of investee companies that have grown over 100 percent year-over-year,” he says.
(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)