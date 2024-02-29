Aryan Chauhan: Solving health challenges with entrepreneurship

Aryan Chauhan | 22
Co-founder, Zivov
At 22, Aryan Chauhan has an impeccable, and rather envious track record.
By the time he was 14, he was running his first startup, Bizchirp, which helped startups and SMEs connect and collaborate seamlessly. Then, as he finished school, Chauhan was among a handful to have been selected for the illustrious Jerome Fisher Program in Management & Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, a programme, which boasts an acceptance rate of less than 5 percent.
