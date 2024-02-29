Rama Krishna Mendu and Chirag Jain: The drone boys

Rama Krishna Mendu | 26
Co-founder and CEO, EndureAir Systems
Chirag Jain | 29
Co-founder and CTO, EndureAir Systems
It is said flying is learning how to throw yourself at the ground and miss. This is exactly what two aerospace engineering students are rolling out on full throttle, a flight that took off at IIT-Kanpur. In 2018, co-founders Rama Krishna Mendu and Chirag Jain along with Abhishek, professor of aerospace engineering at IIT-Kanpur, started EndureAir Systems to offer unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) solutions or manufacture aerial robotics in an indigenous way. Or, simply put, ‘Made In India’ drones.
(This story appears in the 23 February, 2024 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)