How MMA's Puja Tomar fought her way to an UFC win

Tomar is the first Indian ever to win a bout in the prestigious American MMA promotion
‘Where there is a will there is a way’ is an apt maxim for Puja Tomar.
When she was young, Tomar watched boys wrestle on a muddy field in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhana village, watching and learning every move keenly. Now 28, she has become the first Indian MMA (mixed martial arts) fighter to win a bout in the UFC (Ultimate fighting Championships, a prestigious American MMA platform). But her journey has been anything but easy.