From Taylor Swift to Beyonce, which artists were most streamed in 2024?

As the festive season approaches, music streaming services are starting to take stock of the past year. The French streaming platform Deezer, for example, has now released its ranking of the artists most favored by its users. And some names stand out in particular.

Taylor Swift is one of them. America's most famous pop star tops the list as the most listened-to artist on Deezer, ahead of David Guetta and The Weeknd. Her 11th album, "The Tortured Poets Department," was the fifth most streamed album on the online music platform in 2024, further confirming her status as a global phenomenon.

Other pop singers, such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande, feature in the top 10 most popular artists of the last 12 months. Billie Eilish claims a place in another of Deezer's year-end charts, with her third album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft." This album, created in partnership with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, is the platform's most listened-to album of 2024. It could also earn its performer one or more Grammys at the next edition of the American music awards, held in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025.

Another standout artist in Deezer's year-end roundup is Beyoncé. The global music megastar hit the charts this year with “Cowboy Carter,” an album in which she pays tribute to her Texan roots. This personal ode to country music is the fourth most listened-to album on Deezer this year. “Texas Hold'Em,” the album's first single, is also the fourth most streamed song on the platform. And that's quite an achievement considering that Queen Bey's first foray into this musical genre—often associated with white artists—earned her a great deal of criticism in the US.