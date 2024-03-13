From Drake to Billie Eilish to Harry Styles, musicians that help you stay focused at the wheel

Many motorists like to listen to music while driving, but this can become a source of distraction. However, a British study suggests that listening to certain artists can help us to concentrate while at the wheel.
The online marketplace AutoTrader came to this conclusion by conducting an experiment with 17 volunteers. The volunteers were asked to perform a road risk perception test while listening to music by big names such as Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Bach. The researchers measured their ability to identify potentially dangerous situations and gave them a score out of 75.