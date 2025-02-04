Can you be too old for a Taylor Swift concert?

Few artists draw crowds like Taylor Swift. Her Eras Tour drew hundreds of thousands of spectators, becoming the most lucrative tour in history, grossing more than $2 billion. Yet, according to some fans, attending one of her shows is not for everyone, since there's an appropriate age to go and see the American superstar on stage.

A survey* by the Age Without Limits campaign reveals that 24% of adults in England think it's “embarrassing” to see people over 50 attending shows by current pop stars such as Taylor Swift or Dua Lipa. This ageist prejudice is particularly prevalent among 25-34 year-olds (40%) and men (27%).

Similarly, a third of people (31%) believe that those aged 50-60 should always dress appropriately for their age. This opinion is even more pronounced among 25-34 year-olds, nearly half of whom (47%) feel that the over-50s should adapt their style of dress to their age. By contrast, only 23% of 55-64 year-olds share this view.

No more crop tops, miniskirts or tight-fitting clothes after a certain age, then. Social norms expect the over-50s to adapt their clothing style to avoid being ridiculed for trying to look like something they're not, ie, young. The idea would be to dress "age-appropriately," without falling into the trap of looking too old-fashioned or outdated. This precarious balance between "too young" and "too old" hinders the freedom of choice and action of people over 50, especially women, who are far more exposed to sartorial pressures or judgments than their male counterparts.

The survey also reveals that 34% of those polled think that people over 50 should slow down when it comes to certain physical activities. Alarmingly, these stereotypes are more pronounced among young people: 25-34 year-olds are up to four times more likely to judge their elders' leisure activities negatively.