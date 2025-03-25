Game changing brands to watch in 2025

As 2025 unfolds, a new league of brands is capturing attention with their innovative strategies and transformative impact. These trailblazers are redefining industries, challenging norms, and setting fresh benchmarks for success. With a strong focus on innovation, customer engagement, and sustainability, they are driving significant change in the business landscape. Their visionary leadership and disruptive approaches make them brands to watch closely this year. From groundbreaking products to revolutionary services, these companies are shaping the future and inspiring others to follow their lead. Stay tuned to see how they continue to break boundaries in 2025.

Advanta seeds

Advanta Seeds is a global seed company adapting to rapidly increasing food insecurity and climate change by providing farmers with innovation and new technologies. As part of UPL Group, Advanta Seeds aims to deliver high quality seeds with excellent agronomic practices and crop protection solutions. Advanta Seeds operates in over 80 countries under the global brands of Advanta, Alta and Pacific Seeds. Advanta Seeds holds a leadership position in tropical and sub-tropical geographies in corn, grain and forage sorghum, sunflower, canola, rice, and a variety of vegetables. With over 60 years’ experience in plant genetics, Advanta Seeds provides seeds technology that ensures crop performance and farmers prosperity.

Vritti Solutions Ltd.

Vritti iMedia, the mass marketing wing of Vritti Solutions Ltd. is a game changing company for brands in 2025 because it offers a solution for corporates and big brands to reach the target audience present in small towns, rural and deep rural regions of India. Vritti iMedia owns a unique mass medium property- the Audiowala Bus Stand, which is India’s Largest Digital OOH Network. Audiowala Bus Stand is a platform that reaches the untapped market, where mainstream media is not able to reach. We offer corporations a very cost-effective way (Only 1 Paise Per Person) to reach 1.5 Crore People Per Day across the nation. Our medium is installed at 600 bus stations in 8 major states of India- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Audiowala Bus Stand, basically is a Passenger Information System located on ST bus stands, where the language and dialect of the messaging can be changed with the changing district/area. Moreover, our medium guarantees 100% engagement, as the communication is followed by bus arrival and departure announcements. Recently, we added the extension of 'GeoReach' as a service, which is targeting the visitors standing at the bus stands through social media ads on their mobile phones. Today, we have more than 10,000 clients who use our medium and YoY we are growing our business by 30%.