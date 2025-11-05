Chryscapital-closes-new-fund-with-record-2-2-billion-raise

ChrysCapital, India’s biggest homegrown private equity firm, on Wednesday announced the close of its latest fund, called ChrysCapital X, at a record $2.2 billion, which they claim is the largest private equity fund raise by an India-focussed firm.

The fund marks a more-than-60 percent jump from its $1.35 billion fund ‘IX’ in 2022.

Since its inception in 1999, ChrysCapital has now raised close to $8.5 billion across 10 private equity funds, a continuation vehicle, and its public markets fund. Through its private equity funds, the firm has deployed over $5.5 billion in more than 110 portfolio companies.

Kunal Shroff, managing partner at ChrysCapital, said: “If you are performing decently well and the market opportunity is large, scale is not a challenge in India. It is just harder, because we crossed the $2 billion mark in India for a country focussed fund for the first time,” he told Forbes India in an exclusive interaction.

Shroff said the new fund will continue—as with its previous funds—to focus on making investments in financial services (lending and non-lending), pharmaceuticals, healthcare, consumer, new-economy and enterprise technology.

Read More