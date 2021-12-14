From flower hawker to Oscars: Interview with Tamil director P.S. Vinothraj

Image: Nikita Rudrappa / AFPTV / Rowdy Pictures / AFP



At a bustling Indian market, a child labourer carrying bags of flowers was captivated by cameramen riding huge cranes during film shoots.



Two decades later the boy has become his country's latest cinematic sensation.



P.S. Vinothraj's low-budget debut movie "Koozhangal"—internationally known by its translated title "Pebbles"—has been selected as India's entry to the international feature film category at next year's Oscars.





Simple, honest stories