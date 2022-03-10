



In 2020, as the world was blindsided by a little-known virus, most corporates scurried to firefight on the go. There were no guidelines, and even less knowledge of how long a shutdown Covid-19 would enforce.



At Whirlpool of India Ltd, too, 2020 was all about getting employees comfortably settled at remote workstations and rolling out the still-nebulous work-from-home (WFH) framework. A year later, the company has emerged wiser, learning to live seamlessly with the troughs and peaks of Covid’s multiple waves.





Check out our end of season subscription discounts with a Moneycontrol pro subscription absolutely free. Use code EOSO2021. Click here for details.

(This story appears in the 11 March, 2022 issue of Forbes India. To visit our Archives, click here.)