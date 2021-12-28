I have never really set goals for myself. I feel like that limits you or puts pressure on you. I like to take it one day at a time and work on being the best version of myself every day: KL Rahul, Cricketer

Image: Rahul Jhangiani; Styling: Zunaili Malik; Hair: Team Hakim Aalim (Leo)





KL Rahul was only two when he first held a bat. He would ask his father KN Lokesh, a professor and a cricket fan, to throw balls at him, and Rahul would run around the house hitting the ball and breaking things. Since then, he has loved holding the bat. “I think I was born to just play cricket,” says Rahul. “I have always been obsessed with the game since I was a child.”





