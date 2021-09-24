KL Rahul rolls out athleisure brand 1DER

Puma has joined hands with cricketer KL Rahul to roll out 1DER, an affordable range of athleisure brand
Puma, India’s biggest sportswear brand by revenue, has joined hands with cricketer KL Rahul to roll out 1DER, an affordable range of athleisure brand. Priced to woo masses—from Rs 1,499 to Rs 4,999—1DER includes a wide array of footwear and apparel for men, and would be rolled out on Flipkart. The launch also marks a decade of partnership between the homegrown ecommerce player and Puma.Commenting on the trigger to launch 1DER, Rahul contends that the business venture was born out of passion to do something that is close to his heart. “The collection is an extension of my love for all things street,” he says, adding that he has worked closely in the entire product design and ideation process. Puma’s understanding of the athleisure segment, he points out, coupled with Flipkart’s massive market reach is what propelled the cricketer to create the brand. “I can’t wait for people to try it out,” he says.For Puma, rolling out a brand with Rahul is extension of the long-term relationship that the sportswear brand has with the cricketer. “1DER is a perfect amalgamation of fashion and functionality, and truly reflects KL Rahul’s sense of style and design,” says Abhishek Ganguly, managing director of Puma India and Southeast Asia. Athleisure, he underlines, has seen a huge uptick over the years with consumers looking for options which are more every day and versatile. “With athleisure becoming more mainstream, its share of the closet as a fashion essential has increased tremendously,” he says, adding that 1DER will cater to need for fashionable and comfortable clothing.
For Flipkart, an affordable and stylish athleisure brand makes immense business sense. The past year, explains Nishit Garg, vice president at Flipkart Fashion, has witnessed a shift in consumer preferences when it comes to fashion, and has opened doors to niche categories such as athleisure. “The 1DER launch comes at the right time when people across India are seeking to upgrade their wardrobes and embrace a fitter lifestyle,” he says. Flipkart, he lets on, will continue to bridge the gap between metros and tier II and beyond, where people seek the best of current fashion trends but have limited access from a selection, range and affordability perspective. “We believe in collaborating with the best in the industry to solve the growing needs,” he says.As a category, sportswear and athleisure have seen phenomenal growth on Flipkart, close to 60% over last year. While the pandemic forced people to work from home and prioritise their health and fitness, athleisure fashion made most of the tailwinds. “1DER is aimed at the needs of young working professionals and college students,” he adds.