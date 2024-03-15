World Consumer Rights Day: Here's what Indian consumers are upset about

Buying a product, online or offline is easy. What’s tough is when the product is faulty and needs to be replaced. As per the amended Consumer Protection Act of 2019, every entity involved in the supply chain, such as manufacturers, suppliers, and sellers, bears responsibility for any defective product sold to consumers. As of July 2020, this law also holds endorsers or promoters accountable for promoting faulty or substandard products. More so, product liability (of a manufacturer, service provider or seller) to compensate a consumer for any harm or injury caused by a defective good or deficient service is among the six consumer rights defined in the Bill.