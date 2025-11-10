Shoppers look beyond ecolabels when buying sustainable products

The market for personal care items that claim to be environmentally or socially responsible has exploded in the past decade. However, eco-friendliness and ethical considerations aren’t the primary concerns of most shoppers, despite what they tell pollsters about a desire to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

That’s one of the key findings from a study of sustainable health and beauty care products conducted by Yewon Kim, an assistant professor of marketing at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and Kristina Breckoopen in new window, PhD ’17, an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Rochester.

For years, brands have made eco-friendly claims, often without substantiating them; only recently has increased government oversight begun to ripple through the sector. “We wanted to study how companies behave in the absence of regulation — whether firms have an economic incentive to invest in marketing sustainable products,” Kim says.

The researchers analyzed six terabytes of sales data for 30,000 products — from cosmetics and deodorants to shampoo and toothpaste — sold at U.S. retailers between 2012 and 2019. By reviewing information included in the products’ packaging, they found that one-third of the products made at least one environmental or social claim. Nearly 29% were labeled “cruelty-free,” meaning they were not tested on animals. About 14% mentioned eco-friendly packaging, such as recyclable or low-waste materials. Less than 3% mentioned environmental sustainability, such as reduced greenhouse emissions, or social responsibility, such as fair-trade certification.

Although 78% of respondents in a 2022 survey stated that a sustainable lifestyle was important to them, the researchers found that consumers’ in-store behavior tells a different story. “It turns out that package size, ingredients, and brand name are much bigger drivers of purchases than sustainability,” Brecko says. She and Kim also found that sustainable products are often less expensive than comparable products, suggesting that sustainability claims are not their primary selling point.

