In a bid to widen credit access while managing risk, banks and fintechs are increasingly rolling out fixed deposit (FD)-backed credit cards and credit offers with modest limits. This credit expansion strategy allows institutions to onboard new customers, especially those without strong credit profiles while anchoring limits to underlying savings. The momentum behind these instruments is growing, and they may well define the next phase of digital credit growth.

Why FD-Backed and Low-Limit Cards Are Gaining Traction

1. Reducing underwriting risk

Getting a credit card becomes much easier when it’s linked to your Fixed Deposit (FD). In this setup, the bank uses your FD as security, which greatly reduces its risk. That’s why even customers without a strong credit history or income documents can qualify for it. For instance, IDFC FIRST Bank offers FD-backed credit cards where your FD acts as the guarantee. You can get up to 100% of the FD value as your credit limit.

2. Enabling credit inclusion

Many potential users like students, homemakers, fresh graduates, gig workers, face barriers in the traditional credit system owing to limited credit data or income documentation. FD-backed cards open a pathway for these segments to apply for a credit card, build a credit score, and access financial flexibility.

3. Controlled exposure via low limits

Rather than offering large lines of credit immediately, institutions often begin with low credit limits to manage exposure. IDFC FIRST Bank’s secured card options help customers develop disciplined usage habits and responsible repayment behaviour before scaling up their credit limits. This limits exposure and helps customers develop discipline in usage before being scaled up. It is a cautious, incremental credit expansion model.

4. Dual benefit: earning on FD plus credit

What makes FD-backed cards attractive is that the FD still earns interest while serving as security. Users thus derive benefit both from their savings and also gain the flexibility to make a credit card purchase when needed, subject to the sanctioned limit.

