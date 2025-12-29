How-prof-dr-stoyana-natseva-set-a-guinness-world-record-and-redefined-transformational-leadership

The Bulgarian psychologist, educator, and founder of Happy Life Academy, has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records for orchestrating the “Longest Gratitude and Manifestation event”, a 25-hour uninterrupted leadership and transformation experience, led single-handedly by Dr. Stoyana Natseva.

What makes the record particularly notable is not only its duration, but its scale, structure, and accessibility.

A 25-Hour Event Without Borders

The record-setting programme was exclusively led by Dr. Stoyana Natseva and live-streamed continuously for 25 hours across multiple online platforms, with actively engaged participants present throughout the entire duration. The event was watched by hundreds of thousands of viewers across her social media channels, reflecting global interest and sustained digital participation. This fully accessible experience was designed around real-time interaction and continuous human presence, while maintaining psychological continuity over more than a full day.

As the event unfolded, a carefully structured transformational marathon, combining guided gratitude practices, manifestation frameworks, and leadership-oriented psychological immersion, was sustained continuously over a 25-hour live format. Every hour was documented, moderated, and verified in line with Guinness World Records’ stringent validation protocols.

The achievement was defined by continuity of leadership. Across the full 25-hour broadcast, the structure, pacing, and psychological direction remained anchored in Dr. Natseva’s uninterrupted guidance. Musical performances appeared at select moments to support emotional flow and energy, while the core guidance and continuity of the transformational journey remained singular and consistent throughout.

Read More