Why Ferrari will never transition to a fully electric company
Benedetto Vigna, CEO, Ferrari, told Forbes India that unlike other brands, his company will never claim to go completely green. Here's why
By
Forbes India
Feb 04, 2026, 14:10 IST
1 min
