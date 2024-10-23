What happens when business owners turn to chatbots for advice

Can generative AI help entrepreneurs solve their business problems? Yes, but mostly when companies are already thriving, suggests research by Rembrand Koning that reveals the potential for AI-powered mentors to reach owners around the world
AI can help you become a better writer, coder, and researcher. But can the powerful technology boost business acumen and economic performance?
Sort of, says a recent study. An experimental artificial intelligence (AI) mentor designed to answer business questions from Kenyan entrepreneurs helped some become more successful—but led others down the wrong path, says Rembrand Koning, the Mary V. and Mark A. Stevens Associate Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School. How much strategic insight and profit boost AI can provide depends on the condition of a business at the onset of the study.
