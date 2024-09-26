How and when will AI make money, investors are asking. But is that the real question?

Speculative frenzy has given way to concerns if companies can monetise the massive investments on AI infrastructure build-out. Recent lacklustre earnings from Meta, Microsoft, and Google have added to investor woes
In the last eighteen months, there is a good chance that you have heard enough and more about how the revolution of artificial intelligence (AI) could add $15 trillion to the global GDP and magically transform our lives. The world’s tech giants are in an arms race to dominate in the new era.
“AI will, probably, most likely, lead to the end of the world, but in the meantime, there’ll be great companies,” Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO, OpenAI, declared in June 2015.
