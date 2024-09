A

1. Capella Bangkok, Bangkok

2. Passalacqua, Lake Como

3. Rosewood Hong Kong, Hong Kong

4. Cheval Blanc, Paris

5. The Upper House, Hong Kong

re you seeking a hotel with unique designs, exclusivity, exceptional service, and world-class amenities? The World’s 50 Best Hotels has consulted 600 industry experts, including travel journalists and hoteliers, to showcase the crème de la crème of hotels in 2024 that share these characteristics. Here are the top five from the list to add to your travel bucket list.Located in the vibrant city of Bangkok, which has rich culinary and cultural features, Capella Bangkok has made it to the top of this year’s list. Its 101 rooms, suites, and villas feature a minimalist, Japanese-inspired design with neutral tones and sleek lines. As part of a top culinary destination, the hotel offers an elevated dining experience with Côte, a Mediterranean restaurant by acclaimed chef Mauro Colagreco, and a stylish conservatory-style restaurant, Phra Nakhon.This boutique hotel is set amidst beautiful, terraced gardens. It features an intimate setting with just 24 rooms, showcasing Baroque-style Italian craftsmanship. The hotel displays Italian artistry with original frescoes, ornate ceiling carvings, gilded mirrors, 19th-century portraits, antique lacquered tables, Murano chandeliers, and Il Bronzetto light fixtures. The uniquely designed rooms are spread across three buildings: the main villa, the eight-room Palazzo and the four-suite Casa al Lago by the lake. Guests can also enjoy activities like flower arranging and gelato-making classes.Since opening in 2019, Rosewood Hong Kong has established itself as a luxury hotel with stunning views of Victoria Harbour. The rooms are designed to create a tranquil atmosphere with a calming palette of neutral tones and polished wood. Guests can also enjoy stunning views of the city from its floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel also boasts 11 dining options, including the Holt’s Café and Indian restaurant Chaat.Cheval Blanc in Paris features vibrant interiors by Peter Marino, combining creamy gold tones with luxurious textures. Most of the 72 guestrooms provide beautiful views of the Seine. The hotel includes the exclusive Dior Spa, the acclaimed Plénitude restaurant by chef Arnaud Donckele, and the city’s longest indoor swimming pool.The Upper House in Hong Kong, the first hotel project by designer André Fu, showcases over 400 works of art that help to enhance the serene atmosphere. The rooms feature soft tones to create a peaceful retreat and big windows to enjoy as much of the city views.