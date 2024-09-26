Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Photo Gallery
  4. 'The Adventures of Tintin': A story of boy reporter's return from hiatus

'The Adventures of Tintin': A story of boy reporter's return from hiatus

On September 26, 1946, the first edition of the Tintin comic album was published, beginning the popular comic character's journey to international fame. A peek into the world of Tintin
By: Forbes India
Published: Sep 26, 2024
Publishing first comic album in 1946 was Tintin's comeback after staying as a comic strip for 17 yea

Image by : News18 graphics

1/14

Publishing first comic album in 1946 was Tintin's comeback after staying as a comic strip for 17 years.
Tintin arrived on bookshelves after a two-year-long hiatus imposed because of developments related t

Image by : News18 graphics

2/14

Tintin arrived on bookshelves after a two-year-long hiatus imposed because of developments related to World War II
Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi created the characters under the pen name Hergé.

Image by : News18 graphics

3/14

Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi created the characters under the pen name Hergé.
Here's the story of Tintin's origin.

Image by : News18 graphics

4/14

Here's the story of Tintin's origin.
Success of Tintin's adventures after World War II.

Image by : News18 graphics

5/14

Success of Tintin's adventures after World War II.
Last Tintin album created by Herge before his passing.

Image by : News18 graphics

6/14

Last Tintin album created by Herge before his passing.
Timeline of Tintin's journey from Herge's pen to readers' hands.

Image by : News18 graphics

7/14

Timeline of Tintin's journey from Herge's pen to readers' hands.
The era from resurrection to 'Tintin and Alph-Art'.

Image by : News18 graphics

8/14

The era from resurrection to 'Tintin and Alph-Art'.
Meet the characters in Tintin's world.

Image by : News18 graphics

9/14

Meet the characters in Tintin's world.
From Tintin's close ally Bianca Castafiore to bumbling dective duo Thompson & Thomson, the boy r

Image by : News18 graphics

10/14

From Tintin's close ally Bianca Castafiore to bumbling dective duo Thompson & Thomson, the boy reporter's band of characters sure was quirky.
The origin of the iconic quiff.

Image by : News18 graphics

11/14

The origin of the iconic quiff.
Herge's work was admired for its clean and expressive drawings.

Image by : News18 graphics

12/14

Herge's work was admired for its clean and expressive drawings.
Tintin's adventures covered various genres such as mystery, political thrillers, and even science fi

Image by : News18 graphics

13/14

Tintin's adventures covered various genres such as mystery, political thrillers, and even science fiction.
The dialogues were always filled with humour, satire, and political and cultural commentary.

Image by : News18 graphics

14/14

The dialogues were always filled with humour, satire, and political and cultural commentary.

More Photo Gallery

1_shutterstock_2282980519

Tupperware: The legacy of an airtight plastic food bowl

Sep 21, 2024
1_GettyImages-2170076798

Ganesh Chaturthi: Colourful variations of a divine faith

Sep 13, 2024
rakesh kumar & sheetal devi

India finishes Paralympics with historic tally: Meet the inspiring medallists

Sep 9, 2024
1_Avani Lekhara_GettyImages-2169432597_1200X900

The inspiring, incredible stories behind India's Paralympic medallists

Sep 6, 2024
1_GettyImages-2169578263

World Charity Day: In aid of the neighbour in need

Sep 5, 2024
1_PARALYMPICS-2024-OPENING_SM

Seeing Red: In photos this week

Aug 30, 2024
See More