'The Adventures of Tintin': A story of boy reporter's return from hiatus

Publishing first comic album in 1946 was Tintin's comeback after staying as a comic strip for 17 years.
Tintin arrived on bookshelves after a two-year-long hiatus imposed because of developments related to World War II
Belgian cartoonist Georges Remi created the characters under the pen name Hergé.
Here's the story of Tintin's origin.
Success of Tintin's adventures after World War II.
Last Tintin album created by Herge before his passing.
Timeline of Tintin's journey from Herge's pen to readers' hands.
The era from resurrection to 'Tintin and Alph-Art'.
Meet the characters in Tintin's world.
From Tintin's close ally Bianca Castafiore to bumbling dective duo Thompson & Thomson, the boy reporter's band of characters sure was quirky.
The origin of the iconic quiff.
Herge's work was admired for its clean and expressive drawings.
Tintin's adventures covered various genres such as mystery, political thrillers, and even science fiction.
The dialogues were always filled with humour, satire, and political and cultural commentary.