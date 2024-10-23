Network18's Moneycontrol Pro crosses 1 million paying subscribers, India's largest digital subscription platform now among top 15 globally





New Delhi | October 23, 2024: Moneycontrol Pro, a premium offering from Network18’s market leader news and data platform Moneycontrol, has crossed one million paying subscribers landmark, cementing its position as India’s largest media subscription product and among the top 15 worldwide. Moneycontrol Pro’s paying subscriber numbers are now close to major international media platforms such as Financial Times and Barrons.



This milestone highlights Moneycontrol Pro’s reputation and track record as a trusted source of market intelligence for investors seeking in-depth, actionable insights to navigate India’s equity markets.



Moneycontrol Pro has consistently expanded its array of cutting-edge features to help users investing in Indian markets. The platform helps users make informed investment decisions through cutting-edge fundamental research and features such as ‘Expert Edge’ with daily and weekly investment ideas, ‘Trade Like a Pro’ with technicals ratings and trends, ‘Spot Winners’ with over 200 powerful stock scanners, ‘Deep Dive’ with quant-based insights and ‘Track Holdings’ of market gurus with big shark portfolios.



“The fact that more than a million people chose to repose their trust in Moneycontrol Pro is a testament to the value it brings to investors, helping them better understand markets and profit from it. We will continue to add more features to the product in our quest to make available to Pro users features normally available only in much pricier products used by institutional investors,” said Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of Network18.



Moneycontrol Pro is powered by an expert team of research analysts who actively cover more than 270 major Indian companies across 25 sectors and provide sharp insights for informed decision-making on Indian stocks. Along with macro-economic, sectoral and company-level insights, the service provides customised portfolios for investors, which have consistently outperformed India’s benchmark indices.

“Moneycontrol Pro has become an indispensable companion for understanding Indian markets and has reduced the arbitrage on information for retail users looking to invest smartly,” added Zainulbhai, noting that Moneycontrol Pro’s subscriber base places it in the elite company of the world’s top digital media subscription brands such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Financial Times.



Moneycontrol Pro’s paywalled content sits on Moneycontrol, India’s largest business, markets and finance platform which has more than 90 million unique visitors a month (as per September 2024 Google Analytics data) and over 7 million active app users. Expanding its footprint in the fintech space, Moneycontrol offers a diverse suite of finance products. In addition to expert analysis on equities, Moneycontrol users can secure personal loans, start fixed deposits, track their mutual funds and stocks portfolio, manage all their bank accounts and check credit scores on the platform. These new services, offered since 2023, solidify Moneycontrol’s position as a supermarket for all financial needs in India.



Moneycontrol is a part of Network18, a National Stock Exchange (NSE)-listed media powerhouse from India whose panoply of brands have a monthly reach of over 350 million viewers on TV and about 250 million unique visitors on its digital platforms. Network18 is owned by Reliance Industries Limited, whose group entities control nearly 57 percent of its shares.



