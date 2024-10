'I will return to Bollywood when...': Priyanka Chopra Jonas

The actor-entrepreneur says she misses singing, dancing and speaking in Hindi, but is picky about her return to Hindi cinema. Find out about how her Hollywood experience has been different from Bollywood, her review of the upcoming 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, her make-up routine and more