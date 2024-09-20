Technology-enabled work and learning in the age of GenAI

AI is now an indispensable tool that finds and explains information, summarises, simplifies, generates ideas and divergent perspectives, poses questions, debates, critiques and edits, co-authors, helps us practice interview skills, helps us overcome writer's block and more
Recent Accenture research suggests 44 percent of working hours across industries can be impacted by artificial intelligence... 14 percent at the low end to 76 percent at the high end... Ultimately, every role in an enterprise has the potential to be reinvented, once today's jobs are decomposed into tasks that can be automated or assisted and reimagined for a new future of human + machine work. — B20, the G20 global business forum
Two things about work and learning are changing in this new age of GenAI—what we learn and how.