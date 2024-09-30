AI holds up a mirror to us: Cambridge University's Verity Harding

The director of AI and geopolitics project at Cambridge University talks about how artificial intelligence can mimic the best and worst of society, and the guardrails we need
Artificial intelligence (AI) is already part of our day-to-day life. Think about language-generating chatbots like ChatGPT. AI is in our homes, offices, and increasingly in public spaces too. Technology, including AI, reflects the best and worst of society, and it “will only serve society in the best way if we have checks and balances”, says Verity Harding, director of the AI and geopolitics project at Cambridge University. It is important, she adds, that regulators and the people building AI listen to people already vulnerable to this technology, and take into account diverse viewpoints.
