“T

his boy will become a unique businessman,” Nandkishore Chaudhary’s professor had said to the graduating class when he was asked to define the term ‘business’. “Business is next to love—it is the creator and preserver of civilisation,” he had said.Chaudhary didn’t belong to a family with a big business. His father sold branded shoes, but he discontinued working with him as he didn’t see any scope for growth. He was then offered a job as a cashier in a government bank, but didn't accept that either.Realising the demand for Indian carpets abroad, he borrowed Rs5,000 from his father and set up two looms at home, with nine artisans in 1978. That marked the beginning of Jaipur Rugs, now a family-owned company that specialises in hand-knotted and hand-woven rugs and carpets. Today, it has 7,000 looms and works with over 40,000 artisans, of which 90 percent are women, across the country.The company has grown to eight mono-brand stores in India, exports to 80-plus countries and has stores in international destinations with the latest opening in Singapore on September 28; the other stores are in places like Milan, Dubai and Russia, among others.Chaudhary credits the progress to his ability to stay true to his passion rather than being driven by ambition. And, consistently loving the people—the villagers—he works with, despite being shunned for it in the beginning for working with “untouchables”. “I was rejected by my family and the society," claims Chaudhary.With five of his children taking care of the day-to-day affairs and taking the business to new heights, Chaudhary says his next main goal is self-discovery and self-awareness. “Growth in business alongside will just be a bonus,” he adds.On a sunny afternoon in their Jaipur office, now converted into a colourful showroom, Chaudhary meets withto speak about his entrepreneurial journey, why self-discovery is important, and more. Edited excerpts:I grew up in Churu in Rajasthan, which was known for its spiritual atmosphere. I spent my evenings listening to popular saints. I was a curious and honest child, always interested in understanding my purpose in life.When I decided to start Jaipur Rugs, I knew I wanted to employ villagers as weavers. But the primary challenge came from my own family and society because they disapproved of my work with ‘untouchables’. They would even refuse to shake hands with me at weddings or functions. This caste-based discrimination was disheartening. Despite this, my passion for weaving and love for the weavers kept me motivated. Over nine years as a contract manufacturer, I gained deep expertise in carpets.Later, when I ventured into exports, I needed more weavers, which led me to Gujarat despite warnings about local resistance to working with the adivasis (tribals). Building trust took time, but a friend had told me that the tribals were one of the most innocent communities. He advised me to approach them with love, empathy, and compassion. Over three years, I became a trusted guide and mentor. I spent eight years teaching weaving to 15,000 adivasis, and their families began to eagerly await my visits. This bond was crucial for the success of the initiative.I wanted to bridge the gap between artisans and global consumers while preserving the art of handmade rugs. I aimed to empower artisans and, particularly women, transforming them from mere labourers or artisans into skilled artists.I know the techniques behind weaving, hence I’ve been able to make quantity and quality. I have the same control over quality I had 45 years ago.Initially, the workforce consisted mostly of men who were often unreliable. When women joined, I observed their discipline and dedication. Empowering women not only benefited the business but also aligned with my values of empathy and compassion. Having three daughters, I wanted to create opportunities for women to manage work and family responsibilities simultaneously.We ensure artisans receive fair income and dignity. One of the biggest measures we’ve taken is to eliminate middlemen.Initially, I faced threats and concerns about local contractors. Over time, our focus on directly working with artisans and bypassing middlemen led to their gradual disappearance. I’ve never relied on political or local leaders for support; instead, I concentrated on building relationships with artisans, which has led to the organic growth of our network.We see weavers as creative human beings and recognise their creative capabilities. The focus is on creating a supportive environment where artisans are valued not just for their labour but for their creativity and contributions to the business.I’m happy to have built a successful business while maintaining my integrity. For me, success is not just about wealth or reputation but about finding and staying true to oneself. I never set out to do good for others. I simply loved my work and the people I worked with. Over time, this passion was reciprocated, and I found fulfilment. I’m proud that Jaipur Rugs is seen as a case study in the business world.By providing income, dignity and opportunities, we have seen the younger generation of weavers pursuing both education and the art of weaving. Our goal is to keep their interest alive while embracing innovation and technology.My passion lies in self-knowledge and understanding how ambition can affect vision and spirit. I focus on expanding my consciousness and self-awareness, and becoming a better version of myself is now my primary goal.